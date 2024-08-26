Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released a CCTV image showing missing Doncaster mum Christine in a new appeal for information two weeks after she disappeared.

Christine, who is 66 and from the Wheatley area, was last seen in Doncaster on Monday August 12.

On that day, she'd spent the afternoon getting coffee and lunch with her sister before returning home around 5.10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was last seen at 5.57pm on Cantley Lane. However, a new CCTV image shows Christine at 6.03pm on 12 August walking down Ascot Avenue, near the junction with Sandown Gardens.

This CCTV image shows missing Christine walking down Ascot Avenue at 6.03pm on Monday 12 August.

A timeline of movements on August 12 is now as follows:

Around 5.05pm: Christine was dropped off at an address on Hawke Road in Wheatley

5:10pm: Confirmed CCTV sighting of Christine in Hawke Road

5:17pm: Confirmed CCTV sighting of Christine on Thorne Road at the junction with Doncaster Royal Infirmary

A digivan with the appeal for missing Christine has been deployed to Doncaster.

5:40pm: Confirmed CCTV sighting of Christine on Racecourse roundabout/Bawtry Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5:57pm: Confirmed CCTV sighting of Christine passing Cantley Lane, near the junction with Ascot Avenue

6.03pm: Confirmed CCTV sighting of Christine on Ascot Avenue, near the junction with Sandown Gardens – walking in the direction of Everingham Road.

Since Christine was reported missing, officers have been working round the clock to find her, with numerous searches carried out in the vicinity where she was last seen.

Officers have trawled through hours of CCTV footage, carried out house-to-house visits and spoken to numerous people in efforts to find her but sadly, there have been no further confirmed sightings since 6.03pm on 12 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Supt Eleanor Welsh said: "Christine has a husband, Glen, a daughter called Lisa, and two siblings in Gary and Gillian - all of whom have been left heartbroken by her disappearance.

"It has now been two weeks since Christine went missing and I want to take this opportunity to urge the public to please get in touch with us if you have any information that could help us find her.

"I also want to speak to Christine directly - if you are reading this, Christine, please reach out to us or your loved ones and let them know you are safe and well."

A van displaying an appeal poster for missing Christine has been deployed to various areas of Doncaster, including the area where she was last seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped this may jog the memories of anyone who was in the area at the time she went missing as we continue to appeal for the public's help to find her.

DS Welsh said: "These vans will be displaying an image of Christine that has been circulated as part of our appeal as well as details of where she was last seen and relevant contact information.

"We have deployed numerous resources in our work to find Christine, including specialist search teams, off-road bike teams, mounted officers, drones, and specialist search dogs.

"We've also had support from a National Police Air Service helicopter utilising thermal imaging technology and I want to reassure people that our efforts to find her are continuing at pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are really grateful for all the help we have received so far, and I want to implore members of the public to please get in touch with us as even the smallest piece of information could prove vital in helping us find Christine."

Christine is described as white, 5ft 5ins with long grey hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black vest top with a floral pattern and orange shorts.

As part of the appeal, police are asking for residents in the vicinity of Ascot Avenue, Everingham Road and the surrounding area to check CCTV and doorbell footage from the evening of August 12.

Police are also encouraging drivers in the area at the time to check dashcams as this footage may show where Christine went after 6.03pm that night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have information that could help find Christine, please call 101, quoting incident number incident number 13 of 13 August 2024.

Alternatively, you can report information online via: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

If you wish to submit any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, please do so via this link here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-to-find-missing-doncaster-woman-christine.