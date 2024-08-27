The 14 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the worst levels of anti-social behaviour in the city

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 27th Aug 2024, 06:03 BST

Official figures have revealed the neighbourhoods of Sheffield with the worst levels of anti-social behaviour.

The latest South Yorkshire Police data has been used by Sheffield Local Insight to indicate the areas which show the the greatest number of reports of anti-social behaviour per person in each Sheffield neighbourhood.

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

The figures used every ASB offence recorded in Sheffield from June 2023 until the end of May this year.

These are the 14 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order. Sheffield is made up of 70 neighbourhoods in total in the source figures.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

In each case, the number used for the ranking is the number of reports of anti-social behaviour per 1,000 residents in the neighbourhood. We have also listed the total number of offences in each of those neighbourhoods.

These are the 14 areas that recorded the most antisocial behaviour per person in Sheffield, according to latest figures. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald, National World

1. Antisocial behaviour

14th: Brightside & Wincobank had 31.3 reports of neighbourhood-level incidents of anti-social behaviour as a rate per 1,000 residents, and a total of 298 reported incidents overall. Photo: Google

2. 14th: Brightside & Wincobank

13th: Birley had 31.5 reports of neighbourhood-level incidents of anti-social behaviour as a rate per 1,000 residents, and a total of 358 reported incidents overall. Photo: Google

3. 13th: Birley

12th: Woodhouse West had 31.9 reports of neighbourhood-level incidents of anti-social behaviour as a rate per 1,000 residents, and a total of 190 reported incidents overall. Photo: Google

4. 12th: Woodhouse West

