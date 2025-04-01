Birley Moor Road: Emergency services on scene as house fire breaks out near Hackenthorpe, Sheffield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pictures show South Yorkshire Police sealing off Birley Moor Road, near Hackenthorpe, in the south east of the city this afternoon, with two patrol cars parked across the carriageway.
A fire engine can be seen further down the road.
South Yorkshire Police said South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was ‘leading’ on the incident.
The fire service confirmed firefighters had been dealing with house fire this afternoon.
The fire service told The Star in a statement: “Three fire engines attended a fire on Birley Moor Road, Sheffield, which centred on a garden fence which partially spread to a house after a call was received at 1.53pm.
“One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire, and the incident had been dealt with by 2.30pm. No one was injured and the cause was accidental.
Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.
Click here to sign up
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.