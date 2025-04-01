Birley Moor Road: Emergency services on scene as house fire breaks out near Hackenthorpe, Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 15:15 BST
Emergency services have been sent out this afternoon after reports of a house fire in a Sheffield suburb.

Pictures show South Yorkshire Police sealing off Birley Moor Road, near Hackenthorpe, in the south east of the city this afternoon, with two patrol cars parked across the carriageway.

A fire engine can be seen further down the road.

Police cars have sealed off Birley Moor Road, near Hackenthorpe, after reports of a fire. Photo: Errol EdwardsPolice cars have sealed off Birley Moor Road, near Hackenthorpe, after reports of a fire. Photo: Errol Edwards
Police cars have sealed off Birley Moor Road, near Hackenthorpe, after reports of a fire. Photo: Errol Edwards | Errol Williams

South Yorkshire Police said South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was ‘leading’ on the incident.

The fire service confirmed firefighters had been dealing with house fire this afternoon.

The fire service told The Star in a statement: “Three fire engines attended a fire on Birley Moor Road, Sheffield, which centred on a garden fence which partially spread to a house after a call was received at 1.53pm.

“One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire, and the incident had been dealt with by 2.30pm. No one was injured and the cause was accidental.

