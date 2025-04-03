Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another arson attack hit Darnall in Sheffield last night as, as a well know former allotments site was targeted again.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday night (April 1), five fire engines were called to the Infield Lane Allotments, Darnall, to deal with what South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service described as two separate incidents.

And as the dust began to settle another similar incident ignited last night, with four crews from Elm Lane, Birley and Central stations pulled to the same location at 9.09pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deliberate fire involved an outbuilding, and crews remained at the scene until 11.25pm. Two main hosereel jets were used to extinguish the fire and the fire was out by 11pm.

This is believed to be the fourth fire in the space of two months on the now-shut, privately owned allotments plot.

A fourth fire in the space of two months has been reported in an allotment in Darnall. | Submit

Recent data gathered from the criminal injury firm Legal Expert revealed that out of 3,231 deliberate fires recorded in the county in the last three years, just 98 of them resulted in a charge or summons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Office statistics showed that the Darnall ward was the most heavily targeted area, with 41 offences in 2022, followed by 32 in 2023 and another 26 last year - making 99 attacks in total.

A fire service spokesperson said; “Arson attacks such as these take up a large amount of our time and resources when they could be needed at life threatening emergencies.

“These fires have the potential to spread to properties and could put lives at risk.

“If residents have any information about people starting fires in their area, they can call FireStoppers anonymously, on 0800 169 5558.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield MP Clive Betts has called on the city council to urgently set out a clear long-term plan for allotment, saying : “The closure of the allotments was necessary to tackle serious criminal activity and shocking cases of animal abuse.

“However, without a clear plan for the site’s future, we are now seeing further decline, with repeated fires and growing safety risks for the community.

“The council must step in and take action by setting out a long-term strategy that includes proper consultation with local residents,

“We need a solution that not only secures the site but also provides a clear direction for its future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.