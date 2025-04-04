Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shocked residents have described what they saw, after a suspected shooting near Upperthorpe last night.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police flooded into Daniel Hill Street, today, with a cordon running from the corner of Ruskin Park, down to Daniel Hill Mews.

Blue and white police tape stretched across the road at both ends, and also blocked off pedestrian footpaths which snake through the some of the nearby housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One house, part of a block of terraces appeared to be at the centre of a police search, with police outside the front and also spotted in its back garden.

Police at the scene of an suspected attempted murder at Daniel Hill Street, Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen | National World

Police dogs were also at the scene, and teams of officers could seen spreading out across the whole width of the street, carrying out fingertip searches of the street.

Dogs were alone on the street, which residents believe to be sniffer dogs. Glass was seen on the road earlier, near the house that residents say was searched.

One resident said she thought she had heard gunshots at around 9pm to 9.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I heard what sounded like two gunshots. They were really short, sharp bursts, and then shouting afterwards.

Police at the top of Daniel Hill Street, near Ruskin Park. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

" But shouting is not that uncommon around here.

"It's not uncommon to hear cars screeching round here.

" I don't think what I heard was a door. It was two sounds quick together like a loud pop. It was enough to be a bit worried."

Another described hearing a bang that sounded like a door being 'rammed in'.

Locals were shocked to see the see the large police presence around Daniel Hill Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident told The Star: "There was a bang that I heard at about midnight. But I think that was a door. It seemed to high pitched to be a gunshot."

He said he had seen police in the back garden of the house that was thought to have been raided.

Another neighbour said his partner had told him they had heard shouting last night, but that that was not unusual in the area.

Another said he had seen the police helicopter flying over last night, but did not realise there was a major incident until he got up this morning at about 7.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said he saw police cars at around 10pm last night, after getting home from a supermarket.

Police said this afternoon that they were called last night (Thursday 3 April) at 10.04pm after receiving a call that a gun had been fired at Daniel Hill Street in the Hillfoot area of Sheffield.

It is reported that shots were fired outside an address on the street, and the windows of a vehicle were smashed. It is then believed that a vehicle fled the scene.

A few hours later, at 3.11am today (April 4), officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Liberty Drive in the Stannington area of Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that a motorbike and a silver Golf were involved in a collision and that shots were fired at a man.

The incidents are being treated as linked and a man, aged 37, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a woman, aged 39, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

All three remain in police custody at this time.

Anyone with information that may help police with their enquiries, should contact them online or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 948 of April 3, 2025.