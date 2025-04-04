Rivelin Road: Sheffield street sealed off and under police guard
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have sealed off a road in Sheffield this morning, with a crime scene van at the scene.
Around 20 yards of Rivelin Road, at the junction with Rivelin Valley Road, are sealed off with blue and white police tape, with officers guarding either side.
Two police vans have been pictured parked next to the main road.
Traffic heading down the hill is diverting along Waller Road.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.