Rivelin Road: Sheffield street sealed off and under police guard

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 11:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have sealed off a road in Sheffield this morning, with a crime scene van at the scene.

Around 20 yards of Rivelin Road, at the junction with Rivelin Valley Road, are sealed off with blue and white police tape, with officers guarding either side.

Rivelin Road, off Rivelin Valley Road, is under a cordon today (April 4) with two police vans guarding the junction.Rivelin Road, off Rivelin Valley Road, is under a cordon today (April 4) with two police vans guarding the junction.
Rivelin Road, off Rivelin Valley Road, is under a cordon today (April 4) with two police vans guarding the junction. | National World

Two police vans have been pictured parked next to the main road.

Traffic heading down the hill is diverting along Waller Road.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceTrafficSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice