Fifth arrest over Sheffield shootings after two gun attacks in one night
Detectives have been working at pace to track down those involved with a shooting which woke residents in the Hillfoot area of the city at around 10pm last Thursday (April 3).
A 19-year-old man was arrested yesterday (April 8) on suspicion of possession of firearms and remains in custody at this time.
It is reported that shots were fired outside an address on Daniel Hill Street during the incident, and the windows of a vehicle were smashed.
Upon armed officers’ arrival they found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge.
It is believed that following the shooting, a vehicle fled the scene, and a few hours later at 3.11am (April 4) officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Liberty Drive in the Stannington area of Sheffield.
It is understood that a motorbike and a silver Golf were involved in a collision and that shots were fired at a man.
Officers recovered both vehicles involved and found evidence of a firearms discharge nearby.
The two incidents are considered connected.
Marcus Ned, 39, from Hillfoot, has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a certificate and attempt grievous bodily harm with intent.
He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Scott Harrison, said: “Violence and gun crime has no place on our streets, we will not tolerate those who pose a risk through their criminality.
“Our neighbourhood officers remain in the area today and are there for you. If you have any concerns, please speak to them.
“We understand that not everyone will feel comfortable in speaking to the police and anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers.”
The investigation continues and anyone who believes they can assist officers is asked to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 948 of April 3, 2025.
