A judge wants to offer a financial reward to two 'courageous' and 'public spirited' individuals who intervened in the robbery.

Sheffield's most senior judge has commended the 'courage’ and ‘public spirit' demonstrated by a number of individuals when they stopped a callous robber from evading justice and came to the aid of his vulnerable victim.

The broad-daylight robbery was carried out by defendant, Dale Glover, near to Sainsbury’s on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, after he watched his victim withdraw £100 from the Halifax cashpoint, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

"You asked him for money, he refused, a consequence of which, you carried out a robbery against him. He had a pouch around his waist, you extricated £100 from there. He tried to prevent you from getting away. You visited violence upon upon him, you made off," The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told Glover, who carried out the robbery at around 11am on October 31, 2023.

Glover subsequently attempted to run off and escape with the complainant’s money; but kind-hearted Sheffielders who were present when the robbery was carried out on the busy shopping street refused to let him get away.

Judge Richardson continued: "You were pursued by courageous and very public spirited individuals who intervened, first to chase you, and second to trip you up as you tried to make good your escape. These members of the public are to be commended for their public spiritedness. Had it not been for them, there is a risk you would have made good your escape and evaded justice. As it is, you were brought to justice."

Judge Richardson asked prosecutor, Richardo Chiles, whether the identity of the woman who chased Glover, and the man who tripped him up, had been established because he was minded to award each of them with £50 of public funds for their service.

Mr Chiles told a January 10, 2024 hearing that while both individuals had been captured on the CCTV of the robbery, their identities were not known.

Judge Richardson said if the two individuals could be traced, and identified from the CCTV, he would like that ‘modest’ financial reward to be given to each of them.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how several other members of the public also assisted the complainant, both by picking up, and returning, items which fell out of his bumbag as he attempted to run after Glover, and by checking on him.

Mr Glover said the £100 taken by Glover, aged 34, was also returned to the complainant, who has a number of learning difficulties and was described as 'vulnerable.

The court heard how the complainant was left with a hand injury following the robbery, and in a statement to the court, he also outlined the continuing psychological impact upon him.

He described how he is in constant fear someone else will do that to him again, and said he feels it necessary to take taxis instead of buses, and to avoid going out where possible as a consequence of the robbery.

Glover, of no fixed abode, was arrested by police a short time later, after he was found nearby, asking members of the public for money.

He pleaded guilty to a single charge of robbery at an earlier hearing.

Defending, James Burley said Glover had expressed his remorse, both to him in conference, and through his guilty plea, which was entered at an early stage.

Mr Burley said his client had endured a difficult upbringing, due to abuse and the loss of his father at an early age; but later managed to set his life on a different course by gaining employment and settling down with a wife and children.

Judge Richardson jailed Glover for two years and six months, and said his ‘baleful’ start to life could only be viewed as a ‘background’ to his ‘awful crime’

"He became enmeshed in addiction to drugs, and his life fell apart," Mr Burley said.

Judge Richardson jailed Glover for two years and six months, and said his 'baleful' start to life could only be viewed as a 'background' to his 'awful crime'.

