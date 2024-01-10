The presenters have spoken about the unexpected drama, ahead of the new series airing

A member of the audience gave birth after her waters broke during filming for the new series of Gladiators at Sheffield Arena, it's been revealed.

The BBC reboot of the popular 90s TV show is due to hit screens this Saturday, January 13, with a new line-up of Gladiators and new hosts in the shape of father-and-son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh.

An action shot from the new series of Gladiators, airing on BBC One, which was filmed at Utilita Arena Sheffield

Speaking ahead of the series launch, Barney described how there had been some unexpected drama during filming for the show, which took place at Utilita Arena Sheffield last summer.

He said: "There was one lady who gave birth in the audience during one of the shows. Her waters broke during the show and she gave birth. So we had a Gladiator baby!"

Barney also described how the show was very much a family affair, with many of the people who watched it first time around as children now grown up with youngsters of their own.

"We saw that in the arena when the families were bringing their kids and they were so excited to see all of the Glads and get their signatures and stuff," he was quoted by the Radio Times as saying.

"It was just electric and seeing that generational thing was really cool as well."

Who are the new Gladiators and referees?

The full line-up for the new series of Gladiators on BBC One, including hosts Bradley and Barney Walsh

The new line-up of Gladiators includes Montell Douglas (Fire), a former Team GB sprinter and Olympic bobsledder; another ex-Team GB sprinter in Harry Aikines-Aryeeteu (Nitro); and fitness model Quang Luong (Viper), who has appeared in a James Bond film and hopes to take on the mantle of the show's baddie from Wolf, who does not feature in the reboot.

Ex-Premier League football referee Mark Clattenburg will officiate, assisted by former English international netball player Sonia Mkoloma and firefighter, athlete and fitness professional Lee Phillips.

Football commentator Guy Mowbray will provide the commentary, with many of the old challenges returning along with some new ones for contenders to tackle.

