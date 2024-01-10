News you can trust since 1887
Rotherham man jailed for "cruel" robbery of 82-year-old woman in her wheelchair

Shoppers detained the robber until police arrived.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 10th Jan 2024, 14:38 GMT
A Rotherham man who heartlessly targeted an elderly woman in her wheelchair has been jailed.

In November 2023, Troy Wildin, aged 21, targeted an 82-year-old victim whilst she was in a supermarket with her daughter.

The court heard how Wildin watched and waited as the pair withdrew money from a cash machine before grabbing the victim’s handbag and running away.

Shoppers who witnessed the robbery ran after Wildin, blocked his path and detained him before police arrived.

Troy Wildin, aged 21, was convicted of attempted robbery yesterday (January 9).Troy Wildin, aged 21, was convicted of attempted robbery yesterday (January 9).
The victim’s bag and contents were saved.

Appearing before Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (January 9), Wildin, of St Marys View, was found guilty of attempted robbery and sentenced to three years and three months in prison.

Officer in the case, Detective Constable Megan Byne, said: "This was a cruel robbery where Wildin chose to target an elderly woman. I’d like to thank those quick-thinking witnesses and security guards who intervened to detain Wildin.

"I hope that this sentence offers reassurance to the victim and she is able to move on from the ordeal.

"I’d like to send a clear message to the public that the police will pursue those who think they are entitled to steal from others to ensure we keep our streets and communities safe."

