A 30-year-old man sobbed in court as he became the first person to appear before magistrates following disorder in South Yorkshire over the weekend.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curtis Coulson wiped away tears with a tissue throughout his 20 minute-long appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, August 5, 2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He denied one charge of affray and was told he will go on trial at the same court on September 20, 2024. The charge relates to an incident which was caught on CCTV and shown to District Judge James Gould.

Anti-fascist protesters vastly out numbered a handful of far-right supporters at a demonstration in Sheffield | National World

Coulson, of Water Slacks Close, Sheffield, is alleged to have approached a woman with a stick, which had come from a broken placard, outside Sheffield City Hall, and waved it in front of her in a threatening manner while masked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Sheffield slang: 12 unique words and expressions used across the city

Flanked by one security guard, the defendant became even more upset in the glass-fronted dock when Judge Gould refused him bail and remanded him in custody.

Dressed in a zipped-up black water-proof jacket, he called out to his mother, who was in court, as he was led from court.

Read More Sheffield protests: Police issue statement ahead of planned demonstrations in Rotherham and Sheffield

He will next appear for a hearing on August 12, 2024.

An anti-immigration protest was planned for Sheffield City Hall on Sunday as part of a series around England, many of which turned violent.

But social media appeared to show that only a handful of protesters turned up in the city centre where they were met by a much larger anti-fascist demonstration.