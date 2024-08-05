Curtis Coulson: Man facing affray charge over weekend disorder in Sheffield sobs in court

By PA reporter
Published 5th Aug 2024, 14:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 30-year-old man sobbed in court as he became the first person to appear before magistrates following disorder in South Yorkshire over the weekend.

Curtis Coulson wiped away tears with a tissue throughout his 20 minute-long appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, August 5, 2024).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He denied one charge of affray and was told he will go on trial at the same court on September 20, 2024. The charge relates to an incident which was caught on CCTV and shown to District Judge James Gould.

Anti-fascist protesters vastly out numbered a handful of far-right supporters at a demonstration in SheffieldAnti-fascist protesters vastly out numbered a handful of far-right supporters at a demonstration in Sheffield
Anti-fascist protesters vastly out numbered a handful of far-right supporters at a demonstration in Sheffield | National World

Coulson, of Water Slacks Close, Sheffield, is alleged to have approached a woman with a stick, which had come from a broken placard, outside Sheffield City Hall, and waved it in front of her in a threatening manner while masked.

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Flanked by one security guard, the defendant became even more upset in the glass-fronted dock when Judge Gould refused him bail and remanded him in custody.

Dressed in a zipped-up black water-proof jacket, he called out to his mother, who was in court, as he was led from court.

He will next appear for a hearing on August 12, 2024.

An anti-immigration protest was planned for Sheffield City Hall on Sunday as part of a series around England, many of which turned violent.

But social media appeared to show that only a handful of protesters turned up in the city centre where they were met by a much larger anti-fascist demonstration.

Related topics:SheffieldCCTV
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice