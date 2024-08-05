Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new bus ticket is launching this month allowing unlimited travel anywhere in South Yorkshire.

It will be priced at £6.50 per day, or £22 for the week, if bought in advance.

TravelMaster will offer the ticket from August 18, available via the app, ticket vending machines in transport interchanges, or select Payzone stores.

The brand also sells the CityBus, CityWide, RConnect, BConnect, DonConnect and the SYConnect tickets across the region.

Buses in Sheffield

The closest equivalent ticket in the region is the SYConnect, which also allowing use of trams, at £8.60 for a day and £29 for a week.

John Henshall, TravelMaster general manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to roll out this new ticket for bus passengers in the region.

“Through discussions at the Enhanced Partnership it was identified that there was a gap in the market for bus passengers who travelled throughout the different districts within South Yorkshire.

“We are now in line with other regions to offer a South Yorkshire bus only ticket.”

The new ticket is part of the South Yorkshire Enhanced Partnership commitments, a group including South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and the regions bus operators.

For more information about the tickets, visit www.sytravelmaster.com