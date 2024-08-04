Sheffield slang: 12 unique words and expressions used across the city

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Aug 2024, 07:03 BST

Sheffield is a colourful city, packed full of history and character.

With that history comes a local dialect, including a selection of words and phrases that you’ll not hear elsewhere.

One of them in particularly has been exported across the UK and beyond by the Arctic Monkeys.

But most of them will go right over the heads of people who don’t know Sheffield, or who aren’t at least a little familiar with Yorkshire slang.

However, language is constantly evolving through the years and slang can end up falling out of fashion - you might not even recognise some of these.

We’ve picked 12 classic Sheffield sayings and expressions below - how many of them do you use?

Nesh, meaning to be cold, but particularly used to refer to someone who gets cold easily. Nominated by Star reader, Jayne Pickering

1. Nesh

Nesh, meaning to be cold, but particularly used to refer to someone who gets cold easily. Nominated by Star reader, Jayne Pickering | astrosystem - stock.adobe.com Photo: astrosystem - stock.adobe.com

Varmint, meaning naughty, often used to refer to a child. Nominated by Star reader, Linda Judge

2. Varmint

Varmint, meaning naughty, often used to refer to a child. Nominated by Star reader, Linda Judge | Andrey - stock.adobe.com

Ginnel (or gennel/jennel), meaning a narrow passageway between buildings, an alley. Nominated by Leah Wood

3. Ginnel

Ginnel (or gennel/jennel), meaning a narrow passageway between buildings, an alley. Nominated by Leah Wood | Shutterstock Photo: (Photo: Shutterstock)

Chuffing heck, a minced oath similar to what the hell, used to convey dismay or shock. Nominated by Paula McGuire

4. Chuffing heck

Chuffing heck, a minced oath similar to what the hell, used to convey dismay or shock. Nominated by Paula McGuire | Shutterstock

