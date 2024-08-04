Sheffield protests: Police issue statement ahead of planned demonstrations in Rotherham and Sheffield
The force said officers would aim to prevent, where possible, crime and disorder. Where it does occur, “we will provide an effective, lawful and proportionate response.”
Mounted officer PC Reed tweeted a picture of him on his horse adding: “Busy day expected today, but we’re all hoping for a quiet, peaceful one. Unity is our strength. Divided… we fall.”
One far-right protest organiser earlier said he’d been told anyone inciting violence or racial chanting on Sunday would be arrested.
Events are due to take place in Rotherham and Sheffield city centre. It follows the killing of three young girls in Southport on Monday and false claims which sparked violent disorder in the town and spread to cities including London, Hartlepool, Manchester, Sunderland, Leeds and Hull.
A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of heightened tensions nationally following the tragic incident in Southport earlier this week.
“We are engaging with our communities across all areas of the force, and are continuing to monitor any local concerns.
“People may see an increased police presence across the county, as we carry out this work. We are also aware of planned protests in Rotherham and Sheffield this weekend.
“As with all protests, our role at any planned events will be to balance the rights of those who wish to protest, together with those who may be impacted by it. While a protest may be peaceful and non-violent, on occasion we are aware the actions of protestors may not always be legal.
If you see our officers around South Yorkshire this week, then we encourage you to stop and speak to them about any concerns you may have – they are there to help and support you.
“We remain in contact with partners and community leaders, and would encourage anyone who experiences threatening behaviour, or is concerned for their safety, to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”