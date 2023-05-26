News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
Victim’s family have been informed say police as more information released

Crookes Sheffield murder investigation: Latest photos show police response after boy dies in reported stabbing

These are the latest photos showing police at the scene of a murder investigation in Sheffield, after a boy died following a reported stabbing.
By Robert Cumber
Published 26th May 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 12:02 BST

A large police cordon remained in place this morning, Friday, May 26, on the main road through the Sheffield suburb of Crookes, where emergency services were called to a reported stabbing yesterday evening, Thursday, May 25..

People in the area said the incident happened near the Domino Pizza restaurant on Crookes, which is also known as Man Road. The road was sealed off this morning between The Ball pub and Sainsbury’s, with a number of police officers still at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police today said they were called shortly after 7pm yesterday to reports of a stabbing on Crookes Road. They said a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital but sadly died shortly after he arrived. Two men, aged 29 and 18, remained in police custody this morning after being detained on suspicion of murder.

For the latest updates on the murder investigation, visit The Star’s blog.

Police in Crookes, Sheffield, at the scene of a murder investigation, after a boy, 17, died following a reported stabbing on Thursday, May 25

1. Murder investigation

Police in Crookes, Sheffield, at the scene of a murder investigation, after a boy, 17, died following a reported stabbing on Thursday, May 25 Photo: David Walsh

Photo Sales
Police in Crookes, Sheffield, at the scene of a murder investigation, after a boy, 17, died following a reported stabbing on Thursday, May 25

2. Huge police response

Police in Crookes, Sheffield, at the scene of a murder investigation, after a boy, 17, died following a reported stabbing on Thursday, May 25 Photo: David Walsh

Photo Sales
Police in Crookes, Sheffield, at the scene of a murder investigation, after a boy, 17, died following a reported stabbing on Thursday, May 25

3. Scene of crime officers

Police in Crookes, Sheffield, at the scene of a murder investigation, after a boy, 17, died following a reported stabbing on Thursday, May 25 Photo: David Kessen

Photo Sales
Police in Crookes, Sheffield, at the scene of a murder investigation, after a boy, 17, died following a reported stabbing on Thursday, May 25

4. Road taped off

Police in Crookes, Sheffield, at the scene of a murder investigation, after a boy, 17, died following a reported stabbing on Thursday, May 25 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2