A large police cordon remained in place this morning, Friday, May 26, on the main road through the Sheffield suburb of Crookes, where emergency services were called to a reported stabbing yesterday evening, Thursday, May 25..

People in the area said the incident happened near the Domino Pizza restaurant on Crookes, which is also known as Man Road. The road was sealed off this morning between The Ball pub and Sainsbury’s, with a number of police officers still at the scene.