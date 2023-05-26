Crookes Sheffield murder investigation: Latest photos show police response after boy dies in reported stabbing
A large police cordon remained in place this morning, Friday, May 26, on the main road through the Sheffield suburb of Crookes, where emergency services were called to a reported stabbing yesterday evening, Thursday, May 25..
People in the area said the incident happened near the Domino Pizza restaurant on Crookes, which is also known as Man Road. The road was sealed off this morning between The Ball pub and Sainsbury’s, with a number of police officers still at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police today said they were called shortly after 7pm yesterday to reports of a stabbing on Crookes Road. They said a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital but sadly died shortly after he arrived. Two men, aged 29 and 18, remained in police custody this morning after being detained on suspicion of murder.
