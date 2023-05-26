News you can trust since 1887
Crookes murder Sheffield: Residents tell of shock following tragic death of teenager after 'stabbing'

Residents have told of their shock after the death of a teenager in a suspected stabbing on a busy Sheffield street.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 26th May 2023, 12:05 BST

The youngster died last night after being taken to hospital following the reported stabbing in Crookes, near the Domino’s Pizza shop, on the main road, yesterday evening (May 25).

The area remained cordoned off by police today as officers continued their work after launching a murder investigation.

Residents were upset and shocked to hear of what had happened.

Residents have told of their shock after the death of a teenager in a suspected stabbing on a busy Sheffield street. Carnall's garage, Crookes, had to close for the first time in 60 years as it was included in the police cordonResidents have told of their shock after the death of a teenager in a suspected stabbing on a busy Sheffield street. Carnall's garage, Crookes, had to close for the first time in 60 years as it was included in the police cordon
One mum living nearby, who gave her name only as Louise, said she had a child the same age as the victim.

She said: “I’ve got a 17-year-old and a 12-year-old. It has sent shock waves for us, when you think this is on our doorstep. This doesn’t happen around here. But last week I heard there was an incident outside one of the pubs, with fighting.

“It’s just so shocking, and everyone is absolutely devastated. I’ve messaged friends, and they feel the same.” She said her daughter had brought friends round as a ‘safety net’.

Connor Maskrey, who works at a local greengrocer, said: “Everyone’s in shock, to be honest. I just feel subdued after hearing that has happened. It’s terrible that it’s happened so close to were I work, at a time people were walking around with their families. I am thinking about the family of the victim.”

Roy Carnall, who has run an MOT garage on Mulehouse Road for around 60 years, was closed today, as his business was within the police cordon. There were cars inside that would not be moved until the investigation is finished at the scene, and he said it was the first time he has had to close apart during the pandemic.

He said he quite understood why road had to be closed, and his thoughts were with those affected by the tragedy.

He said: “There has not been anything like this happened here during the 65 years I’ve been here.”

Another local resident, Brian Wilshere, said he had heard the sound of helicopters responding to the emergency last night. But he added: “There seems to be that much happens these days that you hear about – it’s hard to be shocked by anything.”