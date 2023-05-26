News you can trust since 1887
Crookes murder: Road remains closed as police continue investigation today

A major Sheffield street remained closed this morning as police continued a murder investigation following the death of a teenager.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 26th May 2023, 08:30 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 08:31 BST

Police remained on the scene in Crookes, Sheffield, with the street still cordoned off by blue police tape, guarded on either end by police officers. Several police cars still remained on the scene at either end, with more parked on nearby side roads.

It is understood the road is likely to remain closed by South Yorkshire Police for much of the day.

The area cordoned off by blue and white police tape cordoned continued to stretch from The Ball pub, all the way to the Sainsbury's supermarket. But the road closed signs have shut a long stretch of road, from the methodist church just after School Road, to Newent Lane. Traffic was being delivered onto side roads, with yellow diversion signs in place.

Crookes main road remained closed today as police continued a murder investigation.Crookes main road remained closed today as police continued a murder investigation.
Crookes main road remained closed today as police continued a murder investigation.

Both the Ball and the Sainsburies are able to remain open as they are outside the cordon

Meanwhile, buses were being diverted, on what is a major bus route, the 52.

Operator First said: “Due to an incident on Crookes Road, service to divert via South Road (i.e. 95 route) between the city and Hillsborough in both directions.”

Police confirmed late last night that they were investigating a murder, after reports locally from residents had described what was believed to have been a stabbing. The police statement said a teenager had been attacked and two people had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Reports described the Yorkshire Air Ambulance attending.