Crookes: Burglary alert as police issue warning over string of alleged incidents in Sheffield suburb
Issuing an email to residents, a spokesperson for the North West Local Policing Team said today (January 14, 2025): “Over the weekend we have received several reports of a suspicious person in the gardens of several roads in Crookes.
“Mainly Newent Lane, Sackville Road, Slinn Street, Bates Street, Leamington Street and Fitzgerald Road.
“Can you please check for any CCTV footage between the 10th and 11th of January 2025.
“Not much was stolen, so believe they were opportunists.”
The spokesperson added: “If you require any further information regarding crime reduction advice please visit the South Yorkshire Police website.”
You can do this by visiting: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/
Call the force on 101 to report a crime.
Always dial 999 in an emergency.