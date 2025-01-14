Crookes: Burglary alert as police issue warning over string of alleged incidents in Sheffield suburb

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 14th Jan 2025, 12:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have warned of a string of shed break-ins in a Sheffield suburb, all of which are alleged to have taken place while heavy snow was still on the ground at the weekend.

Issuing an email to residents, a spokesperson for the North West Local Policing Team said today (January 14, 2025): “Over the weekend we have received several reports of a suspicious person in the gardens of several roads in Crookes.

“Mainly Newent Lane, Sackville Road, Slinn Street, Bates Street, Leamington Street and Fitzgerald Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police have warned of a string of shed break-ins in a Sheffield suburb, all of which are alleged to have taken place while heavy snow was still on the ground at the weekend. Police have warned of a string of shed break-ins in a Sheffield suburb, all of which are alleged to have taken place while heavy snow was still on the ground at the weekend.
Police have warned of a string of shed break-ins in a Sheffield suburb, all of which are alleged to have taken place while heavy snow was still on the ground at the weekend.

“Can you please check for any CCTV footage between the 10th and 11th of January 2025.

“Not much was stolen, so believe they were opportunists.”

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

The spokesperson added: “If you require any further information regarding crime reduction advice please visit the South Yorkshire Police website.”

You can do this by visiting: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/

Call the force on 101 to report a crime.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceResidentsGardens
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice