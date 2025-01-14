Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield man ‘cynically’ exploited his relationship with an ex-girlfriend to stash a gun and compatible ammunition at her home.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

23-year-old Billy Clark and the complainant were in a romantic relationship for around four months, and after they parted ways, the pair remained in ‘regular contact’ to discuss care for the complainant’s dog, Sam Jones, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court.

Mr Jones revealed how Clark’s civil treatment of the complainant came to an end after his new girlfriend took ‘umbrage’ over the pair’s continuing contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sending 23-year-old Billy Clark to begin the mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence that possession of a firearm carries, Judge Graham Reeds KC told him: “The exploitation of your ex-girlfriend was a cynical move, which put her at risk of a long sentence.” | SYP/NW/Adobe

Clark subsequently made a number of threats to the complainant, and also demanded that she retrieve his gun from her home and bring it to him, a hearing held on January 13, 2025 heard.

“She had no idea the gun was being stored there…the defendant replied making further threats, this time towards the dog,” Mr Jones said, adding: “She contacted the police and they carried out a search of the property.”

During the course of the search on May 6, 2024, police officers found the ‘component parts of a pen gun,’ along with two .22 Long Rifle calibre cartridges of ammunition stashed in a shelf above the complainant’s boiler.

Mr Jones told the court that subsequent analysis of the firearm revealed it to be ‘functional,’ and the ammunition recovered to be ‘compatible’ with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Man in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty offences in Sheffield neighbourhood

Clark, of Deer Park View, Stannington, Sheffield, was subsequently arrested and provided police with a prepared statement in which he claimed to have ‘no knowledge’ of the firearm and ammunition recovered.

The defendant later changed his position when he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm of less than 30 - 60cm, a prohibited weapon, possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate and sending communication threatening death or serious harm at an earlier hearing.

Sending Clark to begin the mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence that possession of a firearm carries, Judge Graham Reeds KC told him: “The exploitation of your ex-girlfriend was a cynical move, which put her at risk of a long sentence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Jason Burngreave: Concerns growing for the welfare of missing man last seen in Sheffield neighbourhood

Clark pleaded guilty with a basis of plea which stated that he was storing both the firearm and the ammunition for a third party, which was accepted by prosecutors.

Judge Reeds added: “Guns in the hands of criminals are used to kill, to maim and to terrify. There’s no justification for possessing them.”

Clark was also brought before the court to be sentenced for offences carried out against his new girlfriend, complainant two.

Mr Jones said complainant two contacted the police following an incident on April 10, 2024 - around a month before the firearm was recovered - in which she claimed Clark had damaged a number of items at her property, before dragging her down the street, and attacking her around the back of her property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complainant two later withdrew her support for the prosecution of Clark, and the charges brought against him arose out of the account she initially gave to police.

In his police interview, Clark admitted to dragging complainant two down the street in order to avoid having an argument in public, and accepted causing some, but not all, of the damage to her property.

He went on to plead guilty to charges of battery and criminal damage in connection with the April incident.

Mitigating in relation to the firearm offence, Rebecca Tanner said she could not ‘properly raise’ the suggestion of exceptional circumstances, an argument, which, if accepted, could allow the judge to step back from the mandatory five-year minimum sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Clark pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm of less than 30 - 60cm, a prohibited weapon, possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate and sending communication threatening death or serious harm at an earlier hearing | SYP

She added that her ‘submission would be that the minimum sentence would be appropriate’.

In addition to jailing Clark for a total of five years, with concurrent sentences on the other offences, Judge Reeds also granted a restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting the first complainant for a period of five years.

He also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the firearm and ammunition seized.