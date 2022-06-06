Vahid Kabiri, aged 43, of Cromford Street, Highfield, was charged with murder last night following the discovery of a seriously injured woman in a house earlier that morning.

Vahid Kabiri, of Cromford Street, Sheffield, is due in court today accused of murder

A section of Cromford Street was sealed off yesterday while a forensic examination of the area was carried out.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to Cromford Street at 3.10am on Sunday after a report that a woman was seriously injured inside a property.

“She was taken to hospital but pronounced dead just over an hour later.

“A post-mortem took place yesterday afternoon and concluded that the 47-year-old died of stab wounds.”