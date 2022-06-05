At 3.10am today (Sunday June 5) emergency services were called to reports that a woman was seriously injured inside a property in Cromford Street.

​The woman was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead just over an hour later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene this afternoon

​One resident said: "I woke up at 7am to find all the police cars outside.

"There were forensic teams in white suits on the street.

"There was a police car parked across the alleyway that leads to the back gardens along those houses.

"They’ve been here all day."

The fatal incident happened in Cromford Street in the early hours of this morning

A post-mortem is due to take place later today.

​A 43-year-old Sheffield man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Officers are still at the scene this afternoon and the road remains cordoned off with police tape.