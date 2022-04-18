Ross Turton, aged 30, received a life sentence over the murder of 32-year old Danny Irons, who was stabbed to death on the Manor estate on April 17, 2021.

Turton, 30, knifed Danny in his chest before fleeing the scene, leaving him for dead.

Killer Ross Turton was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years behind bars for the murder of Danny Irons in Sheffield

During his trial, it was claimed that Turton, formerly of Danewood Drive, Manor, confronted Danny and a friend over fears that a cannabis crop Turton was checking on was at risk of being stolen.

Danny was found catastrophically injured on Fretson Green and could not be saved, triggering a murder probe.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, who led the investigation into Danny’s murder, said: “Danny had been stabbed with such force that the knife penetrated the bone of a rib, alongside several organs, causing catastrophic injuries.

“He was treated at the scene by paramedics, but sadly, despite the best efforts of the ambulance crew, Danny was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Immediately after the stabbing, Turton fled the scene before disposing of his phone, clothing and the vehicle he fled in.

Following extensive enquiries, officers arrested Turton on Wednesday, April 21.

He was subsequently charged with murder and has been behind bars ever since.

He has at least another 24 years to serve before he can be considered for release.

After he was jailed, DCI Simon Palmer added: “This case yet again lays bare the heartbreaking implications of knife crime. Not only has Danny very sadly lost his life as a result of this senseless act, but his family, including his mum Christine and three children, have been left distraught and will have to live with the consequences of Turton’s actions for the rest of their lives.”

Speaking after his death last April, Danny’s mum said: “His death has left us all heartbroken, there is a huge hole now which will never be filled.

“My life has changed forever. From the moment those officers knocked on my door, my life changed and I don’t think I will ever be the same person again.