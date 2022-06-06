This is what we know so far about the incident.
> Emergency services were called to Cromford Street at 3.10am on Sunday, June 5.
> They had been told there was a woman who was seriously injured inside a house on the street.
> The woman was taken to hospital – but was confirmed to be dead shortly after 4.10am on Sunday.
> The woman was aged 47, but has not yet been named by police.
> Crime scene investigators were sent to the scene, and residents reported seeing people going in and out of the property throughout the day.
> Residents reported police cars arriving with their blue lights flashing, but no sirens.
> A post mortem examination was carried out to find the cause of death on Sunday afternoon.
> It concluded that the 47-year-old woman died of stab wounds.
> A police car was seen parked across the alleyway that leads to the back gardens along the houses.
> A 43-year-old Sheffield man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody last night.
> The road remained cordoned off with police tape throughout the day.
> Vahid Kabiri, aged 43, of Cromford Street, Highfield, was charged with murder last night.
> Kabiri appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.
> In the charge he was accused of murder between June 5 and June 6 at Sheffield in South Yorkshire.
> The case has been sent for trial at Sheffield Crown Court on June 8 at 9.30am.