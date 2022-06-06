Cromford Street Sheffield murder investigation: who was the victim, how did she die and who has been charged

Police are today continuing their investigations into a suspected murder on Cromford Street, in Highfield, Sheffield.

By David Kessen
Monday, 6th June 2022, 4:07 pm
Updated Monday, 6th June 2022, 4:08 pm

This is what we know so far about the incident.

> Emergency services were called to Cromford Street at 3.10am on Sunday, June 5.

> They had been told there was a woman who was seriously injured inside a house on the street.

> The woman was taken to hospital – but was confirmed to be dead shortly after 4.10am on Sunday.

> The woman was aged 47, but has not yet been named by police.

> ​Crime scene investigators were sent to the scene, and residents reported seeing people going in and out of the property throughout the day.

> Residents reported police cars arriving with their blue lights flashing, but no sirens.

> A post mortem examination was carried out to find the cause of death on Sunday afternoon.

> It concluded that the 47-year-old woman died of stab wounds.

> A police car was seen parked across the alleyway that leads to the back gardens along the houses.

> ​A 43-year-old Sheffield man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody last night.

> The road remained cordoned off with police tape throughout the day.

> Vahid Kabiri, aged 43, of Cromford Street, Highfield, was charged with murder last night.

> Kabiri appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.

> In the charge he was accused of murder between June 5 and June 6 at Sheffield in South Yorkshire.

> The case has been sent for trial at Sheffield Crown Court on June 8 at 9.30am.

