This is what we know so far about the incident.

> Emergency services were called to Cromford Street at 3.10am on Sunday, June 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are today continuing their investigations into a suspected murder on Cromford Street, Highfields, Sheffield. This is what we know so far

> They had been told there was a woman who was seriously injured inside a house on the street.

> The woman was taken to hospital – but was confirmed to be dead shortly after 4.10am on Sunday.

> The woman was aged 47, but has not yet been named by police.

> ​Crime scene investigators were sent to the scene, and residents reported seeing people going in and out of the property throughout the day.

> Residents reported police cars arriving with their blue lights flashing, but no sirens.

> A post mortem examination was carried out to find the cause of death on Sunday afternoon.

> It concluded that the 47-year-old woman died of stab wounds.

> A police car was seen parked across the alleyway that leads to the back gardens along the houses.

> ​A 43-year-old Sheffield man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody last night.

> The road remained cordoned off with police tape throughout the day.

> Vahid Kabiri, aged 43, of Cromford Street, Highfield, was charged with murder last night.

> Kabiri appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.

> In the charge he was accused of murder between June 5 and June 6 at Sheffield in South Yorkshire.

> The case has been sent for trial at Sheffield Crown Court on June 8 at 9.30am.