Ms Ali was named in the charges presented at Sheffield Magistrates Court, as Vahid Kabiri, aged 43, of Cromford Street, Highfield, appeared for a hearing this morning.

In the charges outlined to the court, he was accused of murdering Sarah Ali between June 5 and June 6, at Sheffield in South Yorkshire.

The woman whose death in the early hours of Sunday sparked a murder investigation on Cromford Street, Highfields, Sheffield. has been named as Sarah Ali.

The case has been sent for trial at Sheffield Crown Court on June 8 at 9.30am.

Police had previously stated the victim to be a 47-year-old woman.

Emergency services were called to Cromford Street in the early hours, at 3.10am, on Sunday morning.

They had been told there was a woman who was seriously injured inside a house on the street.

The woman was taken to hospital – but was confirmed to be dead shortly after 4.10am on Sunday.