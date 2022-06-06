Cromford Street Sheffield: Dead woman named as Sarah Ali, as Vahid Kabiri faces murder charge

Ms Ali was named in the charges presented at Sheffield Magistrates Court, as Vahid Kabiri, aged 43, of Cromford Street, Highfield, appeared for a hearing this morning.

Investigation launched in to murder of Sheffield woman, 47

In the charges outlined to the court, he was accused of murdering Sarah Ali between June 5 and June 6, at Sheffield in South Yorkshire.

The woman whose death in the early hours of Sunday sparked a murder investigation on Cromford Street, Highfields, Sheffield. has been named as Sarah Ali.

The case has been sent for trial at Sheffield Crown Court on June 8 at 9.30am.

Police had previously stated the victim to be a 47-year-old woman.

Emergency services were called to Cromford Street in the early hours, at 3.10am, on Sunday morning.

They had been told there was a woman who was seriously injured inside a house on the street.

The woman was taken to hospital – but was confirmed to be dead shortly after 4.10am on Sunday.

