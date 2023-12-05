South Yorkshire criminals to pay back £14,000 after making over £26,000 from crime
The criminals have all received immediate or suspended prison sentences for drug-related offences.
Convicted criminals will be forced to repay thousands to the taxpayer after it was deemed their crimes benefitted them with at least £26,000.
In November, a number of thugs convicted of drug-related offences in Sheffield and South Yorkshire were ordered to repay a combined £14,010 to the criminal justice system, after also receiving immediate and suspended prison sentences for their crimes.
Michael Gobran, aged 31, of Philadelphia Gardens, Sheffield, was ordered to pay back £7,500 worth of additional money thanks to his crimes. He was handed a 12-month suspended sentence for drug trafficking offences in relation to possession with intent to supply cannabis in February, 2023.
Another order was made to 32-year-old Kyron Pointer, of St Philips Road, Sheffield, after he was jailed for three years for drug trafficking offences in relation to possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, mainly heroin and cocaine.
Pointer was ordered to pay back nearly £4,000, after it was judged that he benefitted from an additional £7,000.
Following a confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA), a criminal is ordered to pay back a set amount of money that has been proven to be available to them. They are given a set amount of time to pay back the ordered amount and will receive a default sentencing – more time in prison - if they fail to comply. Head of asset recovery Laura Hough said: “We are extremely pleased with the results we have seen last month. I hope this shows that our fight against criminals does not stop when they are sentenced and that we will work to ensure they do not continue to benefit while behind bars or after they are released.
“The money ordered to be paid back is divided and placed back into enforcement schemes run by the Home Office and by the force which captured the criminal. In our case, this money goes towards the Police and Crime Commissioner’s community grant schemes, helping us rebuild communities who have potentially been negatively affected by these crimes.”
Nazrul Hussain, 29, of Greenland Way, Sheffield, was sentenced to three years imprisonment for drug trafficking offences related to Cocaine on November 2, 2023. He was judged to have made £2,140.89 from his crimes and ordered to repay all of it that was still available - £1,180.
Similarly, Steven Deakin, 54, of Thirlmere Gardens, Doncaster, has been ordered to pay back £415 to the criminal justice system. He was deemed to have made £4,305 from his crimes. He was jailed for two years for drug trafficking offences on November 8, 2023.
Finally, Rehaan Khaliq, 19, of Oakwood Grove, Rotherham, had a 24 month prison sentence suspended for two years for drug trafficking offences in relation to possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, namely Heroin and Cocaine and possession of criminal property on November 10, 2023. Khaliq was judged to have made a £5,264.14 benefit from his crimes and has been ordered to immediately repay £914.14.
Additionally, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed three civil (not criminal) forfeiture orders were also obtained during the month of November.
A frozen funds forfeiture order was made against Phone Boost, of Upperthorpe Road, Sheffield, on November 7 for an amount of £38,919.09.
Two cash forfeiture orders were also made, with one obtained against Derice Cohen, 22, of Birch House Avenue, Sheffield, on November 10 for £4,500. Matthew Gray, 30, of Spark Lane, Barnsley, was issued the second on November 28 for £4,650.