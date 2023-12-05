The bank's departure will be a blow to the area

A flagship bank on Sheffield’s premier street is closing tomorrow (Wednesday December 6) and relocating within the city centre.

HSBC on Fargate will pull down the shutters after years of service on one of Sheffield’s main shopping streets.

As well as customer enquiries and cashiers on the ground floor, the branch includes premium, business and mortgage departments in the basement, which suffers from poor drainage and floods frequently.

HSBC's Fargate branch is closing

It is relocating to The Moor, where the company has refurbished the former Gap clothes shop at number 22, part of The Light cinema complex.

The new "flagship" opens after a 12-day gap, on Monday December 18, an HSBC spokesman said.

He added: “It is going to be very different to the current branch with lots of great features including for customers who are wheelchair users, mobility impaired, partially sighted or neuro-diverse, plus plenty of sustainability features.

“We have been talking to customers about this move to a new flagship branch for the last month. While we are making the final preparations to move into our new home, customers can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day-to-day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7, in addition to being able to call our contact centre. Customers can find the best number on the back of their debit or credit card.

“Customers can also continue to use any of our branches with our Meadowhall branch being the next closest branch. We look forward to welcoming our customers to the new branch once it opens.”