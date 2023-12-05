A motion submitted by Labour councillors is calling on members to condemn the governments since 2010 for the “damage they have done” to Sheffield.

Sheffield Town Hall

Cllr Fran Belbin’s (Labour and Co-operative, Firth Park) motion aims to note that Sheffield City Council has been “hammered” since 2010 and it has almost 30 per cent less to spend in real terms, compared to 2010/11.

The motion says the autumn statement “lifted the lid on 13 years of Conservative economic failure”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former prime minister – and incumbent foreign secretary – David Cameron is also mentioned in the paper as it says “just as public services face more cuts (…) it is shameful that (he) is back in the Cabinet after the damage his Government caused to our city and the country”.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported in August that the council was planning ahead on its spending over the next three to four years with the expectation that funding from the government will continue to be cut.

It was revealed that over the coming four-year period the council has a forecast budget gap of £61.2million of which £18.1million is in 2024/25.

The motion is to be discussed at the next full council meeting tomorrow (December 5).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the BBC last month that his government had “announced record funding for the NHS and social care, because that was the number-one pressure that local councils were facing”.