"Those who drive dangerously, in the way you did, will now receive substantial sentences."

A convicted killer who took another life during a head-on collision in a Sheffield neighbourhood has been told he must spend the next half a decade behind bars.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Ryan Naughton, who has previous convictions for manslaughter and robbery, caused a head-on collision that occurred on Harborough Avenue, Manor, Sheffield on September 9, 2021, when he attempted a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre at speed and ploughed into a taxi carrying an elderly couple, with fatal consequences.

Naughton’s dangerous driving killed 83-year-old Eileen Epton, and resulted in her husband, Richard Epton, being ‘grievously injured’.

During a hearing held on October 2, 2023, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, jailed Naughton for eight years, and told him the length of his sentence means he must serve at least two-thirds in custody, which equates to a stint behind bars of at least five years, four months.

As he jailed 40-year-old Naughton, Judge Richardson told him: "I want to make it very clear - not only to you, but to others as well - that sentences for this form of criminality have massively increased as a result of a change in the law. Those who drive dangerously, in the way you did, will now receive substantial sentences.

"It must be remembered - you killed an elderly lady and seriously injured her husband. You did so because you drove dangerously on the roads of this city. Take him down."

Judge Richardson said it was important to note that the sentence passed ‘does not reflect the value of the life of Mrs Epton’.

"Her life was of infinite value, as all human lives are," Judge Richardson said.

The change in the law Judge Richardson referred to came into force on July 1, 2023, and means the maximum sentence for causing death by dangerous driving is now life imprisonment

Harborough Avenue, Sheffield. Picture Scott Merrylees

Describing the circumstances of the crash, Judge Richardson told the court: "You were driving far too fast, at almost twice the legal speed limit [of 30 miles per hour]. You were overtaking in an exceptionally dangerous manner.

"You overtook one vehicle, which was undoubtedly driving at the speed limit. You then sought to overtake another in exceptionally dangerous circumstances. The head-on collision occurred…you collided with a taxi. Mr and Mrs Epton were passengers in the rear. Mrs Epton was aged 83 years, she died of her injuries. Her husband, Mr Epton, aged 66, was injured in a grievous fashion."

Floral tributes left at the scene of the crash in Harborough Avenue, Manor

In addition to having previous convictions for manslaughter and robbery, the court was told Naughton, of Skye Edge Road, Manor Castle, Sheffield has also been dealt with by the courts for other driving matters, as well as drug offences.

He pleaded guilty to offences of causing death by dangerous driving, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

Taking Naughton’s mitigation into consideration, Judge Richardson said he believed the defendant to be ‘genuinely remorseful’ and had read letters submitted to the court by his mother and sister.

He also described the long delay in the case getting to court as ‘truly lamentable’ and as being ‘unfair on everyone involved,’ adding that it provided Naughton with ‘mitigation to which you ordinarily would not have been entitled to’.

In addition to jailing Naughton for eight years, Judge Richardson also banned him from driving for 11 years, four months, comprised of a six year driving ban, with an extension of five years, four months to reflect the time he is likely to serve behind bars.

Following the death of Mrs Epton, tributes poured in for the beloved pensioner.

Posting a tribute on Facebook to her grandmother, Ellie Silvester wrote: "RIP nan, we all love you and miss you so much."

Hayley Forrest described her as "a lovely lady".