The woman, who has not yet been named by South Yorkshire Police, died following a collision on Harborough Avenue, Manor, at 11.50am on Thursday, September 9.

A silver Volkswagen Golf and grey Volkswagen Passat were involved in the crash.

Emergency services attended and three people were taken to hospital.

Tributes have been paid to a woman who died after a car crash in Sheffield

The passenger of the Passat, a woman in her 80s, died as a result of the collision.

Posting a tribute on Facebook to her grandmother, Ellie Silvester wrote: “RIP nan, we all love you and miss you so much.”

Hayley Forrest described the woman as “a lovely lady”.

Becky Harrison described her as “a beautiful woman” who “cared so much”.