Tributes paid to grandmother killed in crash on Sheffield estate
Tributes have been paid to a grandmother killed in a crash on a Sheffield estate.
The woman, who has not yet been named by South Yorkshire Police, died following a collision on Harborough Avenue, Manor, at 11.50am on Thursday, September 9.
A silver Volkswagen Golf and grey Volkswagen Passat were involved in the crash.
Emergency services attended and three people were taken to hospital.
The passenger of the Passat, a woman in her 80s, died as a result of the collision.
Posting a tribute on Facebook to her grandmother, Ellie Silvester wrote: “RIP nan, we all love you and miss you so much.”
Hayley Forrest described the woman as “a lovely lady”.
Becky Harrison described her as “a beautiful woman” who “cared so much”.
Witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw either vehicle prior beforehand should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 341 of September 9.