Constance Marten and her convicted rapist partner Mark Gordon have been jailed for 14 years for killing their newborn baby, triggering on the highest profile manhunts in recent history.

Marten, 38, and Gordon, 51, were in hiding when their baby daughter Victoria died in a tent on the South Downs in January 2023.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been jailed for 14 years for killing their baby girl, Victoria. | Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

The couple had fled authorities to prevent Victoria being taken into care, as four children before her had been. But they were found guilty of her manslaughter, child cruelty, concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice following two trials spanning six months each.

Today (September 15), Judge Mark Lucraft KC at the Old Bailey jailed them both for 14 years and handed Gordon a further four years on extended licence.

The judge accepted the prosecution case that baby Victoria died from hypothermia after being exposed to "significant cold stress" while the defendants were on the run in their tent.

He rejected the defendants' claims that Victoria was smothered in a "terrible accident" as they slept.

CCTV footage of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon with baby Victoria | Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

In a televised sentencing, Judge Lucraft told the defendants: "It is clear throughout the period neither of you gave much or any thought for the care or love for your baby."

The judge said they had displayed "arrogance" and treated Victoria to "neglect of the most serious type".

Police launched a nationwide hunt after their car burst into flames on a motorway near Bolton , Greater Manchester, on January 5 2023. They abandoned the car, and human remains - later determined to be a placenta - were found by police in the backseat.

The defendants travelled across England and went off-grid, sleeping in a tent on the South Downs where baby Victoria died days later.

After seven weeks on the run, the defendants were arrested in Brighton.

After a desperate search, police found their baby dead amid rubbish inside a Lidl bag in a disused shed nearby.

Victoria's remains were too badly decomposed to establish the cause of death.

Mark Gordon, with a grey jumper over his head, and Constance Marten appearing at Crawley Magistrates Court. Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA | PA

Incidentally, weeks before their disappearance from the side of the motorway, Mark Gordon appeared at Snig Hill Police Station, in Sheffield, where, potentially, a chance was missed to intervene before the couple could give authorities the slip.

Gordon was previously jailed in the US for raping his neighbour when he was 14.

He was therefore required to report regularly to police stations as he was on the sex offenders’ register.

So, on December 19, 2022 - two weeks before his car was found burnt out on the motorway following Victoria’s birth - Mark Gordon registered at Snig Hill in Sheffield, as he was required to do when he moved around.

Despite concerns from officers that Marten was pregnant again, a national health alert was not issued.

Later, during their trial, the judge had to tell the defendants off for their "disruptive" behaviour in the dock as their lawyers were mitigating for them.

For Marten, Tom Godfrey had expressed her "sadness and remorse" for what happened, saying her grief was "incalculable".

In a character witness statement read to the court Marten's mother Virginie de Selliers said she was "horrified" at how her daughter had been characterised during her trials, saying it did not reflect "the daughter I remember".

For Gordon, Philippa McAtasney KC said he suffered "a great deal of upset and anxiety" when Victoria's older siblings were taken into care before she was born.

She told the court: "He says that the children being taken away affected everything, affected their whole lives, and they were suffering a trauma, and he accepts that poor decisions were made which he very much regrets.

"He said he will live with this for the remainder of his life."

In 1989, Gordon, then aged 14, held a woman against her will in Florida for more than four hours and raped her while armed with a knife and hedge clippers.

Within a month, he entered another property and carried out another offence involving aggravated battery.

Gordon, who moved with his mother from Birmingham to the US at the age of 12, was sentenced to 40 years in jail and was released after 22 years.

In 2017, Gordon was convicted of assaulting two female police officers at a maternity unit in Wales where Marten gave birth to their first child under a fake identity.

Jurors were not told that Gordon was also suspected of a incident of domestic violence in 2019 which left Marten with a shattered spleen.

Gordon had refused to allow paramedics into their London flat to treat her after she fell out of a window when she was 14 weeks pregnant, it emerged during legal argument.

When Marten became pregnant for a fifth time, she kept it secret, giving birth to Victoria in a hired holiday cottage on Christmas Eve 2022.

The defendants' attempts to keep Victoria under wraps prompted the major police alert after a placenta was found inside their abandoned car near Bolton .

While on the run, Victoria was only briefly glimpsed on CCTV footage in London wearing the same teddy bear motif babygrow later recovered with her body inside the Lidl bag.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke , of Scotland Yard, said: "The selfish actions of Mark Gordon and Constance Marten resulted in the death of an innocent newborn baby who would have recently had her second birthday and should have had the rest of her life ahead of her.

"This was an incredibly challenging investigation for the hundreds of officers across the UK who were involved in the search. Our main focus throughout the search was finding Victoria alive and we were devastated by the outcome.

"We know today's sentencing won't bring Victoria back, but I am pleased our investigation has resulted in the couple who caused her death finally being brought to justice."

Jaswant Narwal, chief Crown prosecutor, said: "We were determined to seek justice for baby Victoria and honour her tragically short life.

"Marten and Gordon used different antics to frustrate and delay court proceedings, doing everything in their power to try and delay facing responsibility for their actions.

"No child should have had its life cut short in this preventable way. I hope today's sentences provide a sense of justice and comfort to all those affected by this tragic case."