A police hunt is underway for a wanted Sheffield man with “distinctive face tattoos,” who is alleged to have threatened a woman with a knife.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say Rhys Davis, aged 32, is wanted in connection with an incident in the Westfield area of Sheffield on August 10, 2025.

South Yorkshire Police has today (Monday, September 15, 2025) shared details of the incident, as the hunt for Davis continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

32-year-old Rhys Davis is described as white, of slim build, and with curly brown hair and a beard. He has distinctive face tattoos as shown in the image | SYP

A force spokesperson said: “Davis is wanted in connection with an incident on August 10 when a woman was threatened with what she believed to be a knife on Cowley Gardens, Sheffield.

“He is described as white, of slim build, and with curly brown hair and a beard. He has distinctive face tattoos as shown in the image.

“If you see Davis, please do not approach him but instead call 999.

“If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can access the force’s online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Please quote investigation number 14/148056/25 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org