Two weeks before Constance Marten and Mark Gordon disappeared - triggering one of the most high profile manhunts in recent history, Mark Gordon walked into a Sheffield police station.

After what has been called one of the most extraordinary criminal trials in UK history, Constance Marten, aged 38, and Mark Gordon, 50, were this week found guilty of the gross negligence manslaughter of their baby girl, Victoria, who was found decomposing in a shopping bag in a disused Brighton shed.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have bene found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter of their baby girl, Victoria. But two weeks before police began a manhunt to find them, Mark Gordon walked into a police station in Sheffield.

The hunt for them began after the burnt out shell of their car was found abandoned on a motorway on January 5, 2023.

What were thought to be human remains in the back was later determined to be a placenta - triggering alarm that an infant and their parents’ welfare were at risk.

In truth, while the search continued, Marten and Gordon were hiding in a tent to avoid social services while exposing newborn Victoria to temperatures close to freezing. It would be another two months spent on the run before they were caught, in which time Victoria died from neglect.

But weeks before their disappearance from the side of a motorway in Bolton, Mark Gordon appeared at Snig Hill Police Station, in Sheffield - where, potentially, a chance was missed to intervene before the couple could give authorities the slip.

The case has been described as one of the most extraordinary trials in UK law, preceded by one of the most high profile manhunts in recent history. Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA | PA

Gordon was previously jailed in the US for raping his neighbour when he was 14.

He was therefore required to report regularly to police stations as he was on the sex offenders’ register.

So, on December 19, 2022 - two weeks before his car was found burnt out on the motorway following Victoria’s birth - Mark Gordon registered at Snig Hill in Sheffield, as he was required to do when he moved around.

The Times reported: “During [the visit], officers became concerned that Marten was pregnant again and considered recommending a national health alert. No alert was raised.”

A national health alert, or national patient safety alert, are official notices issued by the NHS to advice healthcare professionals at hospitals or elsewhere on how to prevent specific types of incidents that could lead to harm or death.

In this case, it was considered whether to raise the alert that Marten was heavily pregnant with her fifth child and that intervention could be necessary.

The Star contacted South Yorkshire Police and the force said: “Mark Gordon registered at Snig Hill police station on 19 December 2022. The Metropolitan Police had notified us and other forces that Gordon and Constance Marten were moving around the country, and that Marten may be pregnant.

“The correct procedures were followed and we contacted the local authority and hospitals in case either Gordon or Marten attended while they were in our force area.

“The Met maintained ownership of Gordon as a registered sex offender as he and Marten were moving on frequently, remaining in South Yorkshire for less than a week.”

In the next two weeks, Victoria would be born on December 24, 2022.

Determined to keep the baby, Marten and Gordon attempted to leave the country, but their car broke down on the M18 near Rotherham on December 28.

They moved between accommodation in the Lake District and Yorkshire before buying a Peugeot 206 for cash - the car that would break down and catch fire on the M61 motorway near Bolton, triggering the manhunt.

The couple are expected to be sentenced in September.