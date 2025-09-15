A cyclist who died after he was reportedly hit by a BMW which failed to stop has been named.

Gary Roberts was discovered by police on the side of Pontefract Road, Barnsley, last month after officers responded to reports of a road traffic collision.

The 43-year-old cyclist was reportedly hit by a silver BMW on August 8, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Tragically, Gary died at the roadside as a result of his injuries.

Police say the driver of the BMW allegedly fled the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Friday, August 8, at 7.43pm, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedal cycle and a silver BMW.

“Gary, aged 43, who was riding the pedal cycle, sadly died as a result of his injuries at the roadside.

“The driver of the BMW fled the scene, but has since been located.

“A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

“Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses, or anyone with CCTV and dashcam footage, to come forward as their investigation continues.”

Anyone with information that could help the police’s investigation can call them on 101, quoting incident number 913 of August 8, 2025.

Information can be reported online here.

If you wish to report information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.