Concern for Sheffield man missing from home since yesterday
A police search has been mounted for a Sheffield man missing from home since yesterday.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 2:34 pm
David, whose surname has not been released, was last seen yesterday at around 10.30pm when he left his home in the Wincobank area of the city.
The 42-year-old is white, around 5ft 7ins tall, slim and has short, greying hair.
He is believed have been wearing jeans, a grey hooded top and dark green Nike Air Force 1 trainers.
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 1,152 of July 25.