Now the city's growing community of skaters are encouraging even more people to get rolling, with Sheffield Outdoor Skaters seeking new members to join the ever-expanding group.

Rachel Holmes, one of the founders, told how when she took up the sport around two years ago it was hard to get three or four skaters together for events yet today the group boasts nearly 300 members.

“During lockdown it became a massive thing, with so many people watching the videos on TikTok and deciding to have a go that it led to a worldwide shortage of roller skates. It’s really blown up and we’ve been adding people to our group all the time,” she said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skaters get together in Crookes Valley Park for Skate-nic

“The love of roller skating has brought so many people together. It’s a really nice, safe community, with people of every sexuality, race and religion, where you can come and be yourself, meet new people and feel accepted..”

Beginners are welcome in the group, which organises regular skate meets around the city, including a women’s only session at The House Skatepark in Neepsend on the last Saturday of every month.

It’s not just for traditional roller skaters, either, with inline skaters and even skateboarders welcomed.

Skaters get together in Crookes Valley Park for Skate-nic

Members got together at Crookes Valley Park on Saturday to show off their skills and promote the group to new members.

For more information about how to get involved, visit Sheffield Outdoor Skaters on Facebook, or check out steelcityquad on Instagram.

Skaters get together in Crookes Valley Park for Skate-nic

Skaters get together in Crookes Valley Park for Skate-nic

Skaters get together in Crookes Valley Park for Skate-nic