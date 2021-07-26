Ex-train guard from Sheffield jailed for raping and sexually abusing children

Peter Wieczorek, aged 67, of Sycamore House Road, Shiregreen, was locked up at Sheffield Crown Court last Friday after being found guilty of one count of rape and two counts of indecent assault following a trial earlier this month.

Sentencing the sex offender, Her Honour Justice Sarah Wright praised Wieczorek’s victims for their ‘immeasurable courage’ in coming forward to report him for his ‘perverted sexual attentions’.

Wieczorek, who was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life after his guilty convictions, assaulted two girls, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in Sheffield in the 1980s and 1990s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Wieczorek has been jailed

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable James Harding said: “Both victims have shown exceptional bravery and strength in talking to police officers and I am grateful to them for the support given to our investigation.

“I hope the lengthy custodial sentence handed down to Wieczorek today will help his victims as they move forward in their recovery.

“I also hope this investigation will give others who may have suffered child sexual abuse the confidence to talk to us. We will investigate all reports of sexual abuse fully – no matter when that abuse occurred.”

To report offences or concerns, call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.