Macauley Byrne, affectionately known as Coley, was knifed in an attack at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton on Boxing Day 2021.

There was a disturbance inside the pub, which spilled outside onto the car park and erupted into serious violence.

Coley Byrne was stabbed to death at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield. His funeral is to be held today

A post mortem examination revealed Coley died of multiple stab wounds.

Coley’s killer remains at large.

In an exclusive interview with The Star, Coley’s heartbroken mum, Michelle, vowed to fight for justice for her beloved son.

“I know someone out there knows who did it. But they aren’t coming forward,” she said.

“It’s horrendous. Every day I get more and more angry because I fear they aren't getting any closer to catching them.

“I think someone knows what happened but they’re scared to say, they’re worried it will have repercussions on their family. But my son had his own family – five children, now without their dad.”

A large turnout is expected for Coley’s funeral in Sheffield today, with dozens of cars and motorbikes expected to accompany the hearse on Coley’s final journey.

Paying tribute to Coley, Michelle said: “Everyone liked him. He was a well liked lad. He would do anything for anyone.”

In a plea to those who could help crack the case, she said: “I just want someone to come forward with what they know. Maybe they know something that might not seem important, but everyone who comes forward helps put the pieces together.

“I just want to keep him in people’s minds. I want his face out there so people know there’s a killer still out there.”

She added: “I just need to get justice for my son.”

Anyone with information about Coley’s death should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 845 of December 26.