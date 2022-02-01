Layton Morris, aged 24, of Sidney Street, near Swinton, in Rotherham, was charged with assisting an alleged offender and initially appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on January 4 before he was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.

The defendant has now pleaded not guilty during a Sheffield Crown Court plea and trial preparation hearing on February 1 to the offence of assisting an alleged offender.

Mr Morris has denied that between December 26, 2021, and January 2, 2022, he facilitated the departure and a change of clothing for another person who has allegedly committed murder.

Pictured is Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, who died after he suffered stab wounds after an incident at the Gypsy Queen pub, in Beighton, Sheffield.

Father-of-five Macaulay Byrne, known as Coley, died after he was stabbed during an incident at the Gypsy Queen public house, in Beighton, Sheffield, at around 10pm, on Boxing Day.

South Yorkshire Police previously stated that 26-year-old Mr Byrne sustained ‘multiple stab wounds’ and he was taken to hospital from the pub on Drake House Lane but sadly could not be saved.

Judge Roger Thomas QC adjourned Mr Morris’s case until a provisional trial date of June 27.

However, Judge Thomas indicated to Mr Morris that should other matters develop in relation to the deceased all cases will be brought together.

Prosecuting barrister Ian Goldsack also told the court that a police officer has stated that very active enquiries are underway in relation to other matters linked to the deceased.