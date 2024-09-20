"Racist statements” written on church and restaurant in Sheffield city centre spark CCTV appeal
Several other buildings including a restaurant had racist statements written on them on August 18 at 10.05pm, it is reported.
Buildings on Norfolk Street, George Street and Wharf Street were reportedly damaged.
Officers wish to speak to the man in this image in connection with the incidents of racially aggravated criminal damage.
The man is described as a white man in his 50s, 5ft 10ins tall, of large build. He is bald with a grey beard and wearing a hat.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as he may be able to assist with their investigation.”
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/149900/24 when you get in touch.
If you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.