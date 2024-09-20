Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released a CCTV image after a racist statement was written on a church in Sheffield city centre.

Several other buildings including a restaurant had racist statements written on them on August 18 at 10.05pm, it is reported.

Buildings on Norfolk Street, George Street and Wharf Street were reportedly damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers wish to speak to the man in this image in connection with the incidents of racially aggravated criminal damage.

The man is described as a white man in his 50s, 5ft 10ins tall, of large build. He is bald with a grey beard and wearing a hat.

Do you recognise this man? | SYP

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as he may be able to assist with their investigation.”

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/149900/24 when you get in touch.

If you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.