Mason Reddy: Dad who took baby in pram to Rotherham riot is jailed
Dad-of-two Mason Reddy, aged 24, took one of his children - a toddler in a pram - to the riot at the Holiday Inn Express, Manvers, last month.
He was seen outside the hotel with the child as violence flared.
The 24-year-old was spotted throwing bricks and rocks at the hotel, apparently aiming at the windows, while shouting threats.
He was also witnessed throwing missiles at officers, hitting out at riot shields and cheering rioters who were lighting a fire.
He was identified for his role in the disorder by the fact that he was wearing odd shoes, a jacket with the name of his Sunday league football team on and had a child with him.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Mason Reddy was seen launching sections of wood fencing towards officers in the cordon.
“Officers at the scene reported seeing the 24-year-old with a small child in the pram during the large-scale violent disorder.
“Reddy’s decision to wear a jacket with the name of his Sunday league football team on ultimately led to him being caught.
“The distinctive jacket led to several officers identifying Reddy, leading to his arrest on 22 August.”
Reddy, of Victoria Street, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was jailed for three years.
In mitigation, Sheffield Crown Court heard Reddy, who had no previous convictions, had taken his son with him as he was intending to protest peacefully.
The riot in Rotherham left 64 officers, three police dogs and a horse injured. There were 240 asylum seekers in the hotel, which protesters tried to set on fire, and courts have heard how staff barricaded themselves in the kitchen with freezers, fearing they would die.
About 50 men have so far been jailed for their parts in the Rotherham disorder.