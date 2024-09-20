Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dad who took his baby to a riot at a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers has been jailed.

Dad-of-two Mason Reddy, aged 24, took one of his children - a toddler in a pram - to the riot at the Holiday Inn Express, Manvers, last month.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mason Reddy was jailed for three years for his role in the Rotherham riot | SYP

He was seen outside the hotel with the child as violence flared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old was spotted throwing bricks and rocks at the hotel, apparently aiming at the windows, while shouting threats.

He was also witnessed throwing missiles at officers, hitting out at riot shields and cheering rioters who were lighting a fire.

Police outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Rotherham, during rioting on August 4.Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

South Yorkshire Police said: “Mason Reddy was seen launching sections of wood fencing towards officers in the cordon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers at the scene reported seeing the 24-year-old with a small child in the pram during the large-scale violent disorder.

“Reddy’s decision to wear a jacket with the name of his Sunday league football team on ultimately led to him being caught.

“The distinctive jacket led to several officers identifying Reddy, leading to his arrest on 22 August.”

Reddy, of Victoria Street, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was jailed for three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In mitigation, Sheffield Crown Court heard Reddy, who had no previous convictions, had taken his son with him as he was intending to protest peacefully.

The riot in Rotherham left 64 officers, three police dogs and a horse injured. There were 240 asylum seekers in the hotel, which protesters tried to set on fire, and courts have heard how staff barricaded themselves in the kitchen with freezers, fearing they would die.

About 50 men have so far been jailed for their parts in the Rotherham disorder.