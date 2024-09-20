Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 32-year-old man has admitted killing Amazon delivery driver Claudiu-Carol Kondor from Sheffield, who died as he tried to stop his van from being stolen in Leeds.

Mark Ross admitted manslaughter when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court by videolink from prison today (September 20), but he denied murder.

Mr Kondor, aged 42, was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on the evening August 20.

He was found after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

A man appeared in court today charged with murder over the death of a parcel delivery driver in Leeds. | James Hardisty

An inquest into his death was recently opened at Wakefield Coroner’s Court.

Senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin described him as a “gentleman who was contributing to society”.

He added: “He was here, he was working hard, when he found someone stealing his vehicle.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor, the delivery driver who died after he was involved in a collision during an attempted theft of his van in Leeds.

“He’s commendably tried to prevent the crime taking place but he’s paid an immensely high price for this.”

The coroner the “violent and unnatural death of a valued citizen” was caused by head and chest injuries.

Ross, of Conference Road, Armley, Leeds, was remanded back into custody by Judge Richard Mansell KC.

The area was cordoned off where a delivery driver was killed. (pic by National World) | National World

He is due to go on trial for Mr Kondor’s murder on March 4, 2025.

A 24-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of Mr Kondor’s murder was released on bail pending further inquiries.

A woman who was arrested at the same time, on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released under investigation.