Church Street assault Swinton: Man taken to hospital after violent attack in Rotherham shop
The 35-year-old was injured in the attack at a retailer on Church Street, in Swinton, near Rotherham, police who are investigating the incident said.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “The victim received injuries that required hospital treatment as a result of the alleged assault.”
They said the attack was reported to have happened on Saturday June 21 at around 10.30pm. Officers attended the scene and launched an investigation.
Now police have released CCTV pictures of two men they want to speak to in connection with this incident who they say may be able to help their investigation.
One man is described as white, in his early 20s, of a medium build, with short hair and clean shaven. He also has tattoos on both hands.
The other man is described as white, in his mid 30s, and of a medium build.
A spokesman said: “We understand that the images are not of the highest quality, but hope that they will serve to job someone’s memory if they were in the area at the time.
“If you recognise these men, or have any other information that could help with our investigation, please get in touch online or by calling 101.”
Please quote incident number 1090 of 21 June 2025 when you get in touch.
You can contact police online by logging onto http://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/.../contac.../contact-us.