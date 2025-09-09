The figures from Police UK have been put together to show the parts of the city with the most reports of violent crime and sexual offences per 1,000 residents.
The most recent quarterly figures are used, on the basis of the city being divided into 70 areas.
The figures represent the period from June 2024 until May 2025.
We have taken the figures, which are accessible via the Sheffield Council website, and ranked them on the basis of the number of reports of incidents per 1,000 population.
The 24 areas which saw the most complaints are listed in the gallery below in descending order, with the most violent part of the city listed last.
The figures for violence do not include robberies, but do include sexual offences. The incidents are recorded in the area where they occurred.
To report a crime to South Yorkshire Police call them on 101 or contact them through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/
In an emergency, call 999.
The photos used in our gallery are for illustrative purposes only, and do not imply that a violent crime happened at that specific location.
Take a look at the gallery below to see where the worst hot spots were.