An abusive man who strangled the mother of his child has been handed a 14-year-old restraining order so his son can grow up in peace.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Thompson, of Preston Way, Monk Bretton, bullied and controlled his partner over the course over a year between 2023 and 2025, including shoving her around and demanding money from her to buy drugs.

Christopher Thompson, 32, of Preston Way, Monk Bretton, was handed a restraining order for 14 years after he bullied and abused the mother of his child in a campaign last over a year. | SYP

The campaign of nasty behaviour carried out by the 31-year-old was read out at his sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court on October 8, including threatening her with a crowbar, rifling through her purse for cash and banging on her windows at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The worst came long after their relationship had ended when he put both hands around her neck, squeezed, and shook her for several minutes in a rage.

“The problem with that offence,” said His Honour Judge David Dixon, “is it’s not just the act itself but the psychological impact.

“The other impact of those who use strangulation as a weapon is you affect the blood vessels leading to the brain, that can cause difficulties for the victim in times to come.

“The statistics show that one-in-four domestic murders use strangulation. That is a terrifying statistic. And that’s the sort of mark that’s against your name now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Dixon explained how Thompson amped up his coercive and controlling behaviour over the months of their relationship, where he bullied her into staying with him after the birth of their son.

He said: “You met [the victim], was in a relationship with her for a little while, and in time, little by little, you behaved in an appalling way towards her - pushing, shoving, and showing violence in a manner that starts to set the tone that you are not to be messed with.

“You believed you had control over her.

“It proceeds to pulling her out of her car, to hitting her on the head.

“When the day comes when you are told the relationship has ended, that’s not what you want and you continue that behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You began to turn up at her house and refuse to leave, you began to demand money. You damage her windows and doors, you go into that flat and trash it, you turn up with your drug user friends treating it like the place was yours.

“On another occasion, you say ‘give me some money’, and as she leans over you punch her in the back and rifle through her bag. Why you weren’t charged with robbery for this is beyond me.”

Several of the violent, domestic incidents read out in court were described as taking place with their infant son crying in the room.

Judge Dixon remarked: “It would seem the one thing that pulls you back from being an outright thug is your son, a mere babe in arms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his defence, Thompson’s barrister, Mr David Hewitt , claimed the 31-year-old had told him his arrest in March 2025 had “saved his life.”

Mr Hewitt claimed Thompson’s vile behaviour was motivated by drug addiction, and since going to prison was working towards several qualifications and had gained five stone.

Thompson pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour, strangulation, and criminal damage.

However, Judge Dixon’s view was that Thompson’s victim should be left to raise their child in peace - before handing him a 14 year restraining order.

He was also sentenced to three years and three months in prison.