David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 12th Mar 2025, 11:15 BST
A man has been arrested over a crash which closed a Sheffield street for over two hours.

Emergency services were sent to Burncross Road, in Chapeltown, after a crash involving two cars which left one of the vehicles balanced on its side in the road.

Firefighters had to come out to move the cars and make the street safe again, while Yorkshire Ambulance Service took a casualty to the Northern General Hospital after the incident.

The crash happened on Burncross Road, Chapeltownplaceholder image
The crash happened on Burncross Road, Chapeltown | Google

Now South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that officers made an arrest in connection with the incident.

The force told The Star: “We were called at 3.15pm yesterday (March 11) following reports of a road traffic collision on Burncross Road in Sheffield.

“It is reported that a grey BMW Coupe was involved in a collision with a white Ford Fiesta near the junction with Burncross Grove.

“A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol. No injuries were reported.”

They said that the road was closed for a short period of time to allow for debris to be cleared. It was reopened just before 5.30pm.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said yesterday that when firefighters arrived at the scene, crews found one vehicle on its side but the driver was already out of the vehicle.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics for precautionary checks, they said.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service had sent an ambulance and a team leader to the scene, taking one patient to the Northern General Hospital.

