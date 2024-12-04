Chapeltown police incident: Road closed and police cars on scene at Lound Side
One major bus operator says it is diverting its services because of the incident, with reports of around a dozen police cars on Lound Side.
Stagecoach say they have put a diversion on their number one service because of the police presence on the Sheffield street.
They said in a statement: “Due to a police incident on Lound Side/Lane End, Chapeltown, Service 1 is diverting via Burncross Road, Blackburn Drive in both directions until this is clear.
“Apologies for any inconvenience.”
One eyewitness said they had seen what looked like a big incident on Lound Sde.
He told The Star: “At least 10 police cars outside, Lound Side is closed and it’s gridlocked. Not sure what’s going off?”
He added there was also an ambulance on the scene.
Update:
South Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement warning people to avoid the area.
It stated: “Please be aware Lound Side in Chapeltown, Sheffield, is currently closed between the roundabout and the junction with Westbrook Road following a collision.
“The road is likely to remain closed for some time and so motorists are being urged to find alternative routes if possible.