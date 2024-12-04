A road is closed tonight with reports of a ‘police incident’ in Chapeltown, Sheffield.

One major bus operator says it is diverting its services because of the incident, with reports of around a dozen police cars on Lound Side.

Stagecoach say they have put a diversion on their number one service because of the police presence on the Sheffield street.

They said in a statement: “Due to a police incident on Lound Side/Lane End, Chapeltown, Service 1 is diverting via Burncross Road, Blackburn Drive in both directions until this is clear.

“Apologies for any inconvenience.”

One eyewitness said they had seen what looked like a big incident on Lound Sde.

He told The Star: “At least 10 police cars outside, Lound Side is closed and it’s gridlocked. Not sure what’s going off?”

He added there was also an ambulance on the scene.

Update:

South Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement warning people to avoid the area.

It stated: “Please be aware Lound Side in Chapeltown, Sheffield, is currently closed between the roundabout and the junction with Westbrook Road following a collision.

“The road is likely to remain closed for some time and so motorists are being urged to find alternative routes if possible.