CCTV shared of man wanted after motorcyclist failed to stop for police in Sheffield

Police want to speak to this man after a motorcyclist with no registration plates failed to stop for police in Sheffield.

The incident occurred at around 3.40pm on July 5 on The Common in Ecclesfield when a man was seen riding an electric motorbike with no registration plate displayed.

Police want to speak to this man after a motorcyclist with no registration plates failed to stop for police in Sheffield on July 5. | SYP

The rider then failed to stop for police.

Officers are investigating this incident and have released an image of a man they would like to speak to as they think they may be able to help with the investigation.

Do you recognise the man in this image?

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 604 of July 5, 2025, when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.