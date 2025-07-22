Man jailed over threats with 12-inch blade outside Doncaster college

A man has been jailed after brandishing a 12-inch kitchen knife during a violent altercation outside Doncaster College.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Heeley-Luty, aged 21, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court today (Tuesday, July 22) after pleading guilty to affray and possession of a bladed article on education premises.

Police were called to the college on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 19 following reports of a group of people involved in a disturbance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SYP

Six individuals were arrested, and the college was evacuated as a precaution while officers carried out a thorough search.

None of those arrested were students.

During the search, officers recovered a 30cm kitchen knife that Heeley-Luty had hidden in a fenced-off area near the college buildings.

He was arrested by a response officer minutes after the initial 999 call was made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Ben Tomlinson, who led the investigation, praised the swift response of both officers and college staff.

He said: “This was a concerning incident in an educational setting,

“I hope this sentencing sends a clear message about the dangers of carrying knives and the potential harm they can cause.”

One individual sustained a minor hand injury during the incident but did not require hospital treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Tomlinson added: “Thankfully, the outcome was not more serious, but this could have played out very differently.

“ Carrying a knife not only endangers those around you, but it also puts your own life at risk - the impact of knife crime can be devastating for everyone involved.”

A spokesperson for Doncaster College said: "We would like to once again express our gratitude to the Police and our dedicated staff for their swift and effective response in managing the incident that occurred earlier this year.

"We continue to work closely with South Yorkshire Police to review our procedures and strengthen our safety measures, reinforcing our commitment to maintaining a secure and welcoming environment for all students and staff."