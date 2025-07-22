Footage has been released of the moment a Sheffield judge sentenced killer driver Cain Byrne - locking him up for over a decade.

Graham Slinn, aged 81, died from injuries sustained in a collision on the A57, near Todwick, on April 4 this year.

He was pushing his bike over the road at a traffic-light crossing, when a speeding vehicle ploughed into him - ending his life only a month before he was meant to celebrate his diamond wedding anniversary.

Driver Cain Byrne, of Redvers Buller Road, Chesterfield, drove away from the scene, though he was later tracked down and arrested.

The 20-year-old was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

Cain Byrne admitted causing death by dangerous driving | SYP

He pleaded guilty to all charges at Sheffield Crown Court on May 12.

At Derby Crown Court on April 30 he also pleaded guilty to the theft of a motor vehicle from a street in Dronfield on August 6, 2024.

Yesterday (July 21), Byrne appeared before the Sheffield court in front of the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, for sentencing.

Now, video footage of Judge Richardson jailing the killer driver has been released.

UK courts typically forbid the recording of any court hearings, however in special circumstances a judge’s final remarks can be recorded by accredited members of the press to improve transparency when it comes to the sentencing of serious crimes.

Judge Richardson opened his sentencing remarks by explaining: “This sentence hearing is being recorded for the television news. It is very important that not only you comprehend the reasons for the sentence I am to impose upon you, but also the general public understand those reasons too.

“There must be transparency in sentencing and the public are entitled to know what is being done in their name.”

During the sentencing, the judge gave his ‘heartfelt condolences’ to Mr Slinn’s widow and family, describing the victim as ‘a valued member of the community and a keen cyclist who kept fit and healthy by that pastime’.

He went on to list Byrne’s six pervious convictions, most of which relate to driving offences, saying: “For someone who is only 20 years of age, this record - particularly of serious driving offences - is truly shocking.”

He also noted that Byrne had been caught ‘consuming nitrous oxide (laughing gas) whilst driving’ on the day of the collision.

Mitigating factors in the judge’s decision included Byrne’s guilty plea - that meant that his sentence may be reduced by one quarter - his age and lack of maturity, difficult upbringing and a psychological report which revealed ADHD and ODD (Oppositional Defiance Disorder).

However, he went on to say: “My focus has to be on the protection of the public.”

Byrne was sentenced to 11 years and six months in custody, with an extended licence of five years bringing the total sentence to 16 and a half years.

He also received a further driving disqualification for 17 years and eight months.

For the theft of a vehicle offence, he received a three month sentence to run concurrently.

Judge Richardson continued: “You were out of control. But for the fact you are currently in custody, you would have remained so.

“You have a hardened determination to commit repeated serious crimes often involving the dangerous use of motor cars. There is no sign of this stopping or reducing.

“It is getting worse. When the courts have tried to rehabilitate you, you disengage and commit other crimes.

“The conclusion of the probation officer is that you are a dangerous offender - despite your young age.

“My conclusion is that you are plain and obviously a dangerous offender. This is not a marginal or borderline decision. You pose very serious dangers to the public by your repeated criminality and your total disregard for the law.”