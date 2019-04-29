Detectives continue to investigate shooting at Sheffield councillor’s house 

An investigation into a shooting at a Sheffield councillor’s house is continuing.

A shotgun was fired Coun Mohammad Maroof’s home in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Bullet holes could be seen in the window of the front door of the home of Coun Mohammad Maroof on Edgedale Road, Nether Edge. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star

Nobody was injured in the attack but bullet holes could be seen in the window of the city councillor’s front door afterwards.

Armed officers were deployed to the crime scene and it was cordoned off while forensic experts searched the area for possible evidence.

Coun Maroof, who is standing for reelection in the Nether Edge and Sharrow ward, said: "On behalf of my family, I would like to say how grateful we are for the messages of support and solidarity that we have received since the incident yesterday morning.

"We are still very much in a state of shock but we are very thankful and relieved that no-one was hurt."

Police said officers were called to Coun Maroof's home at around 2.50am on Tuesday after reports a shotgun had been fired at the property.

Neighbours claimed it was not an isolated incident, with the windows of the home smashed a couple of months ago.

Coun Maroof added: "I would not link this to the election campaign and I certainly would not speculate as to what was behind it as that may impact on the police investigation.

"We are grateful for the support we have had from the police and all the work they are doing to investigate this attack."

Detectives are linking the incident to a spate of violence in Sheffield over Easter, including three stabbings and criminal damage to a house.

On Thursday, April 18, a 34-year-old man was stabbed in his head in South View Road, Sharrow.

The windows of his vehicle were also smashed.

Bassan Khan, 19, of South View Road, has since been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article and criminal damage in connection to the incident.

Khan has also been charged with possession of a Class A drug.

He appeare before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and was released on conditional bail until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, May 23.

At around 11.10pm on Monday, April 22, two men – aged 18 and 26 – were stabbed on Abbeydale Road.

Shortly after the shooting at Coun Maroof’s home, which he shares with his family, the windows of a property in South View Road were smashed.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 84 of April 23.